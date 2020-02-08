Malik Sohail appointed as Chairman PABA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 08 (DNA) – Renowned leader of the business community Malik Sohail has been appointed as Chairman Coordination of Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) with an aim to bring business communities of both countries closer.

Based in Washington, PABA is a business organization serving as an economic bridge between the United States of America and Pakistan since 1986.

Siddique Sheikh founder Chairman of PABA who is currently on a visit to Pakistan has been striving to bring trade associations of the two countries closer for mutual benefit.

In this connection, he has visited many chambers of commerce and trade associations and met with top government officials.

He has selected Malik Sohail to do the job in his absence and announced his appointment as Chairman Coordination PABA in a meeting held at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce (GCCI).

Speaking on the occasion, he hoped that Malik Sohail will utilise the best of his abilities and experience to serve the business community by networking, conventions, exchange of delegations and trade shows resulting in enhanced bilateral trade and economic prosperity.

He said that the PABA is looking forward to enhance relations with local trade associations for mutual benefit and it will soon hold a Made in Pakistan exhibition in New York to promote the local products with special focus on products made in Gujranwala, Lahore and Islamabad.

He informed that PABA has signed MOUs with different Chambers of Commerce including ICCI, LCCI, SCCI and PFMA and had a detailed meeting with Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar who assured all out cooperation with him.

The governor has also accepted the invitation by PABA to visit Washington in March where he will have detailed interaction with the Pakistani and American businessmen as well as Congressmen which will go a long way in promoting interests of Pakistan.

At the occasion, President Gujranwala Chamber Mian Omar said Malik Sohail has served at important slots in FPCCI, SAARC Chamber, United Business Group and ICCI and he will bring businessmen from both countries close.=DNA

========