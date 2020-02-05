Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Maldives President appoints Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large

| February 5, 2020
MALE, FEB 5 (DNA) -President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has appointed Mr. Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large. The ceremony was held this morning at the President’s Office.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Saleem fulfilled the role of Ambassador of the Maldives to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Saleem joined the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1968. He had a long and distinguished career in the Maldivian Foreign Service (MFS) spanning for over 21 years, participating in numerous sessions of the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition, he also participated in high-level meetings of the Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement, OIC, SAARC and many other international organizations. Mr Saleem also served as the 11th Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) from 2012 to 2014.

Ambassador Ahmed Saleem during his tenure in Pakistan contributed greatly towards cementing of relations between the two countries.

During his tenure both Maldives and Pakistan achieved many milestones in all fields especially in the field of people to people relations.=DNA







