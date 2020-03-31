Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Lockdown not a solution to coronavirus pandemic: Sindh governor

| March 31, 2020
KARACHI, MAR 31 – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail opposed on Tuesday the lockdown in Sindh saying that he didn’t consider it a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ismail, who is also a leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI, told that the prime minister had already said that they couldn’t afford a lockdown in the country. But, he added, despite reservations over the provincial government’s decision, the federal government assured its full cooperation to Sindh.

The Sindh government imposed a lockdown in the province on March 23 after a large number of coronavirus cases were reported. The virus has killed eight people in the province and infected over 600 others.

Govenor Ismail, however, believes that the lockdown has increased problems for the people. He said the authorities needed to create awareness among the masses and speed up screening of the people.

The Sindh governor said that every government institution was working hard to contain the spread of the virus but it was a difficult task because of the shortage of testing kits across the world.

0

