LHC fixes Maryam Nawaz ECL case for hearing

LAHORE, JAN 08 (DNA) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), for hearing on January 15.

A two-member bench of the LHC led by Justice Tariq Abbasi will hear the case. The bench hearing the case, earlier, was dissolved due to vacations of the honorable judge Justice Ali Baqir Najfi.

On December 24, last year, the federal cabinet had decided not to remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List.

The federal cabinet during its session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from no-fly-list while approving the recommendation forwarded by sub-committee.

The PML-N leader in her petition said that the LHC had ordered the federal cabinet to decide on removing her name from the ECL but it decided not to remove her name from the no-fly-list.

She pleaded that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating and he was under medical treatment out of the country. “Being his daughter his care is my responsibility,” the PML-N leader said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the ECL and returning of her passport. = DNA

=====================