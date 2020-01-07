Legendary Jahangir Khan congratulates champion Hamza Khan

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

| January 7, 2020


Legendary  Squash  player Jahangir Khan congratulated British Junior Open squash champion, Mohammad Hamza Khan.

Hamza, who won the title by beating England’s Yousuf Sheikh in the U15 final, received congratulatory remarks from one of the greats of the game.

“Hamza is a young talented kid and I congratulate him for winning this title for Pakistan, especially regaining the title for the country after almost 12 years,” he congratulates the youngster while talking to ARY News.

Khan advised young Hamza to continue his performance to win more title for Pakistan in the future. “He needs to keep working hard to make a way forward. He is a talented kid and will get mature once he focuses completely from nowhere,” he said.

Jahangir thinks that ample opportunities are the only way to push young talent on international platforms. “We need to produce opportunities for youngsters to prove their mettle,” he concluded.



