Kyrgyzstan keen to help Pakistan to overcome energy crisis: Ambassador

| March 6, 2020
ISLAMABAD, – The relationship between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan is a worthy example of successful interaction and cooperation and that leadership of both the countries is determined to further strengthen the existing connectivity between the two countries.

This has been stated by the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Erik Beishembiev on Thursday while opening a Round Table entitled

‘Kyrgyzstan – Pakistan Partnership for Trade and Investment’ organized by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan. He said that it was a matter of great pride for his country that Pakistan was amongst the first countries which acknowledged its independence.

The Ambassador went on to say that as a result of  over twenty five years’  of bilateral cooperation a number of positive developments have taken place and that Governments of both the States are  taking every possible step to further strengthen and develop this collaboration.

His Excellency added that both the sides were agreed to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and promote joint projects in the field of energy, communications, agriculture and tourism.

Mr. Erik Beishembiev went on to say that his country was quite interested in supporting Pakistan in solving its energy crisis and is actively promoting implementation of CASA-1000 power export project and that at the same time renewal of transport links between the two countries through quadrilateral agreement on transit transport between Pakistan-China Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan as part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring both the countries more closer to each other.

The Ambassador made the mention of several priority areas for bilateral cooperation like electricity production and supply, mining, food industry, textile, medicine, pharmaceutical and Information Technology.

He also underlined the need for intensifying people to people contacts, information sharing and enhancing visits of businessmen of both the sides.

The Ambassador expressed the hope that the Event will go a long way in further strengthening the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan close friendship.

On his part,  Lt. Col (R ) Khalid Taimur Akram,  Executive Director Centre for Global and Strategic Studies  gave a comprehensive presentation regarding  the available opportunities  for promotion of  trade and investment between the two countries.  He made the mention of untapped potential and underlined the need for enhancement of people to people contacts for the rapid enhancement of this relationship.  He also briefed the audience about the core objectives of the think tank,  CGSS and its successful endeavours for strengthening Pakistan’s ties with Central Asian States and other countries.

On their part Mr. Ashique Hamdani, Ms.  Samra Naz and Dr. Shahid Hussain also shed light on he possible avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

