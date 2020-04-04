KP govt allows food and medicine delivery for pets amid lockdown

PESHAWAR, Apr 04 (DNA): KP government has allowed food and medicine

delivery service for pets. Relief department of KP has issued necessary

instructions regarding supply of foods for animals and birds kept at

homes by residents.

It would be made sure that cleanliness will be preferred during the

supply. Drivers and other employees would have to put on masks and

gloves. Sanitizers will also be necessary to use to contain deadly

coronavirus.

Vehicles used for supply will be sprayed with anti-septic liquid. While

in Lahore, administration has already allowed opening of pet shops for

two hours.

Lahore famous Tolinton and other markets were closed which forced some

shopkeepers to take homes rare and precious breeds of pets.

Animals within shops were in precarious situation which rendered the

administration open pet shops for at least two hours.