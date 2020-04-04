KP govt allows food and medicine delivery for pets amid lockdown
PESHAWAR, Apr 04 (DNA): KP government has allowed food and medicine
delivery service for pets. Relief department of KP has issued necessary
instructions regarding supply of foods for animals and birds kept at
homes by residents.
It would be made sure that cleanliness will be preferred during the
supply. Drivers and other employees would have to put on masks and
gloves. Sanitizers will also be necessary to use to contain deadly
coronavirus.
Vehicles used for supply will be sprayed with anti-septic liquid. While
in Lahore, administration has already allowed opening of pet shops for
two hours.
Lahore famous Tolinton and other markets were closed which forced some
shopkeepers to take homes rare and precious breeds of pets.
Animals within shops were in precarious situation which rendered the
administration open pet shops for at least two hours.
