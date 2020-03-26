King Salman calls for a united global response to coronavirus

We are holding this meeting to carry out our responsibilities as the leaders of the world’s largest economies, in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires that we take firm measures on various fronts.

JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has called for a united global response to combat coronavirus.

On the eve of a virtual global summit of G20 leaders, convened by Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the group’s presidency, on coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout, King Salman made a strong appeal for a coordinated united action.

“As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response, King Salman said in a tweet.

Earlier, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks over a phone call and they expressed deep concern over coronavirus and the need for all countries to work together to contain the pandemic, according to a statement released by US State Department.

“We are holding this meeting to carry out our responsibilities as the leaders of the world’s largest economies, in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires that we take firm measures on various fronts. This pandemic has greatly taken toll on human lives and caused tremendous suffering to many people around the world. And here, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to all countries around the world and to their respective citizens over the lives lost to this pandemic, wishing speedy recovery for all those who are infected.

The impact of this pandemic has spread to reach the global economy, financial markets, trade, and global supply chains, hampering growth and development and reversing the gains accomplished in the previous years.

This human crisis requires a global response. The world counts on us to come together and cooperate in order to face this challenge.

On the health front, the Saudi G20 Presidency took the lead and worked with partners and relevant organizations to take all necessary actions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard people’s health. And, here, we value the effective measures adopted by different countries in this regard. We reaffirm our full support for the World Health Organization in coordinating the efforts to counter this pandemic. To complement these efforts, the G20 must assume the responsibility of reinforcing cooperation in financing research and development for therapeutics and a vaccine for COVID-19 and ensure the availability of the vital medical supplies and equipment. We must also strengthen the global preparedness to counter infectious diseases that may spread in the future.