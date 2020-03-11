Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kazakh ambassador participates in Al Farabi conference

March 11, 2020
PESHAWAR, March 10, 2020 – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan A. Rakhmetullin participated in the conference “Al-Farabi – the second teacher”, organized with the support of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies of Pakistan and the Center for regional studies of the University of Peshawar.
In their speeches, the participants noted Al-Farabi’s contribution to the development of scientific thought, which is still relevant today, as well as his role in education, culture, science, etc.
A. Rakhmetullin invited interested researchers of Al-Farabi to take part in the Conference dedicated to the great scientist’s activity on June 27, 2020 in Nur-Sultan.

