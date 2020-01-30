Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kazakh ambassador attends transit trade meeting

| January 30, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 29- (DNA) – The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan A. Rakhmetullin participated in a meeting on the resumption of the implementation of the Agreement between Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan on transit traffic. The possibility of Tajikistan joining this document was also considered.

The event was attended by embassies of the countries-parties to the Agreement and Tajikistan, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Federal Council on Revenue of the IRP.

The participants agreed to agree on a draft Agenda for the upcoming expert meeting on enhancing the implementation of this agreement with their capitals and to begin practical implementation of the significant potential of the Agreement to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the four countries.=DNA

