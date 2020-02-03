Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kashmir issue demands sincerity, seriousness: Kh Asif

| February 3, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 03 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said that Kashmir issue demands sincerity and seriousness instead of politics.

While expressing his views in National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan faced diplomatic defeat on Kashmir issue despite being a nuclear power. He added that it is failure for Pakistan that no country other than Malaysia, Turkey and China voiced support for Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

PML-N leader also called OIC a dead horse for not holding a summit on Kashmir issue.

Khawaja Asif said that Indian occupied Kashmir is currently largest jail in the world. He added that all minorities in India are worried after Modi won the election.

While criticizing Imran Khan, he said PM’s statement is on record in which he said that Kashmir issue will be resolved if Modi is elected. =DNA

