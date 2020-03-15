Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad

| March 15, 2020
Lahore-High-Court

It was eventually a four-wicket win in the final over but Karachi Kings should have won this a long time ago. Two points tonight mean they have qualified for the semi-finals while Islamabad United have suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the group stages for the first time.

 

