Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad
It was eventually a four-wicket win in the final over but Karachi Kings should have won this a long time ago. Two points tonight mean they have qualified for the semi-finals while Islamabad United have suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the group stages for the first time.
« Lahore High Court bans entry of unrelated lawyers, petitioners (Previous News)
Related News
Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad
It was eventually a four-wicket win in the final over but Karachi Kings should haveRead More
PSL 2020: Race to the semis heats up as Karachi Kings face Islamabad United
KARACHI,MARCH 14 (DNA) : With just a few more league matches to go, things areRead More
Comments are Closed