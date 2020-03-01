Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Karachi Kings rout Islamabad United by 5 wickets in PSL match

| March 1, 2020
199

Karachi Kings kept their nerves in check to beat Islamabad United by five wickets in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Kings, who were chasing a 184-run target set by United, finished with a score of 187-5 with eight balls to spare.

The Imad Wasim-led side lost their first player in the very first over, when Babar Azam was run out by Shadab Khan on a ball by Dale Steyn.

Sharjeel Khan, who contributed 38 runs from 20 balls, was caught by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi off Rumman Raees in the sixth over.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

199

Karachi Kings rout Islamabad United by 5 wickets in PSL match

Karachi Kings kept their nerves in check to beat Islamabad United by five wickets inRead More

274904_2019960_updates

Multan Sultans defeat Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs in their final home game of PSL 2020

MULTAN, FEB 29 (DNA) : The Multan Sultans defeated the Quetta Gladiators by 30 runsRead More

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans set 200-run target for Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans bat against Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators go head to head today

  • Pakistan is likely to host Asia Cup 2020 in Dubai

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 52 runs

  • PSL 2020: Karachi Kings field against Multan Sultans

  • Continuous rain in Rawalpindi, likely to affect upcoming PSL matches

  • Karachi Kings look to haunt Multan Sultans in their backyard

    • Comments are Closed