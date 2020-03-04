Karachi Kings’ head coach Dean Jones recalls old memory of PM Imran
ISLAMABAD, MARCH 04 (DNA) : Karachi Kings’ head coach and one of the best ODI batsman of his times, Dean Jones recalled an old memory of Prime Minister of Pakistan and former captain Imran Khan.
Dean Jones met with PM Khan at Prime Minister House on Tuesday along with Kings’ owner Mr.Salman Iqbal and president Wasim Akram, where he shared a delightful moment when former fast bowler got him out on the first ball at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
“Stop laughing Imran! I know you got me out first ball at the MCG.” Professor Deano tweeted.
In the meeting, Prime Minister also appreciated Mr. Salman, for his effort in bringing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the home country.
It must be noted here Kings have won two consecutive matches to gain the third position on PSL 5 points table. They have won three out of five matches they have played so far in this edition of the league.
