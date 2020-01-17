Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kamran Akmal reveals ‘hurt, heartbreak’ at not making Pakistan’s T20I squad

| January 17, 2020
Former Pakistan wicket keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal on Friday said that he was “hurt and heartbroken” at being overlooked for the upcoming T 20 series against Bangladesh.

Akmal failed to make the national squad as chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq retained Mohammad Rizwan, who replaced former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the wicket-keeping department.

 

Akmal, now 38, took to Twitter to express his frustration. “[I am ]hurt and heartbroken for not being considered for the team. ” he tweeted, adding that “I have really worked hard.”

 

However, he vowed to not “give up, work harder and thanked “everyone who supported me”. It is pertinent to mention here that Akmal was the second-highest score in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019, piling up 906 runs at an average of 60.40.

 

Having said that, his record in the National T 20 Cup in October, was abysmal. In four matches of the tournament, he scored a total of 30 runs — 26 of which came in a single outing, meaning that he scored just four runs in the other three outings.

