JV MAN AUTO-UZBEKISTAN hands over new buses to Tashkent International Airport

Tashkent, Uzbekistan – JV MAN AUTO-UZBEKISTAN transferred new MAN A22 bused to representatives of Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.

New low-floor buses were purchased to improve passenger service. Buses manufactured by JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan will now deliver passengers from the airport terminal directly to the aircraft and vice versa.

MAN A22 buses with a length of 12 meters are produced on the basis of the MAN chassis. The low floor and the “tilt” system of the bus creates additional conveniences for passengers to enter and exit, and the air conditioning and heating system provides a comfortable temperature in the bus cabin all year round.

Lightweight aluminum bus body reduces the load on the road surface and extends the life of the bus. Wide body sizes provide ample space for transporting up to 100 passengers per flight. It should be noted that the total capacity of the bus was increased specifically for the transport of passengers at the airport.

Shohrukh Sultonov, Deputy General Director for Sales, Service and Marketing, JV MAN AUTO-UZBEKISTAN LLC JV said: “The distinctive features of buses manufactured by JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan are safety, comfort, modern design, competitive price and many available options, which allows you to adapt them to the requirements and wishes of each customer. The international airport is doing everything possible to improve the quality of services for its visitors, and our company, in turn, is ready to provide all the necessary equipment for servicing the airport.

Also note that these buses are certified in Kazakhstan and fully comply with the requirements of the technical regulation of the Customs Union “On the safety of wheeled vehicles” and the environmental standards of EURO-4. Thus, the quality of our buses allows us to operate them not only in Uzbekistan, but also on the territory of the countries of the Customs Union.

Today, the localization process for low-floor buses MAN A22 has been mastered at the JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan JV plant and includes a complete technological process for welding, painting and assembling the body, as well as assembling the interior and exterior. Today, the company has mastered more than 130 items of components for this type of bus. ”

The new MAN buses offer comfort not only to passengers, but also to the driver. An ergonomic driver’s workstation with high control comfort, an intuitive instrument panel with a redesigned menu and switches design, adjustment of the height and angle of the steering wheel – this is what a modern comfortable bus should be like.

In addition, the new buses are equipped with an electronic diesel control system, which is installed on modern engines, an automatic transmission ZF 6 AP 1400 EcoLife with an integrated retarder and an electronic brake system EBS.

It should be noted that the supply of these buses is the beginning of a new area of collaboration between JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan and Tashkent International Airport. The company opens a new stage in the development of passenger transportation with the potential for cooperation with other international airports of the republic, providing an increased level of comfort and security for passenger logistics.