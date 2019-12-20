Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Judge who sentenced Musharraf to death says he only watches wrestling on TV

| December 20, 2019
00

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth – who was one of the two judges to hand death penalty to General (retd) Pervez Musharraf – has on Friday said he only watches wrestling on TV.

Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth got involved in an interesting dialogue with a local lawyer. Advocate Muazzam Butt said to the chief justice that it is an achievement that you are still relaxed in such circumstances.

Justice Waqar Seth inquired from the counsel that what happened to the circumstances. “Everything was normal in the morning when I came to the court. Aren’t you planning to do something?”

