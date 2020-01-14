Jordanian princess becomes her country’s first female pilot
Jordan’s Princess Salma bint Abdullah became the first woman in her country to pass her theoretical and practical pilot training with the Jordanian Armed Forces.
19 years old princess was presented with her aviation wings by her father in a ceremony at Amman’s Al Husseiniya Palace. Her mother Queen Rania and her elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein were also present at the ceremony.
