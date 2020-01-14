Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Jordanian princess becomes her country’s first female pilot

| January 14, 2020
b956f80440b04d45afd34b3b1c7e6ad3_18-750x375

Jordan’s Princess Salma bint Abdullah became the first woman in her country to pass her theoretical and practical pilot training with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

19 years old princess was presented with her aviation wings by her father in a ceremony at Amman’s Al Husseiniya Palace. Her mother Queen Rania and her elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein were also present at the ceremony.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

b956f80440b04d45afd34b3b1c7e6ad3_18-750x375

Jordanian princess becomes her country’s first female pilot

Jordan’s Princess Salma bint Abdullah became the first woman in her country to pass herRead More

527834_18902499

Punjab govt rejects Sharif’s medical report as basis for bail extension

LAHORE JAN 14  (DNA) – The Punjab government on Tuesday raised several objections to aRead More

  • Murad Saeed meets EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara

  • German State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets Senator Shahzad Waseem

  • Govt committed to reforming skill sector of country: Shibli

  • MOHR to submit report on prison before Jan 18

  • Secretary Information visits PBC Headquarters

  • Govt collected over 16pc more tax than last year: Firdous

  • Experts termed FM’s visit to Iran and KSA ill-conceived, ill-prepared

  • Fitch ratings has affirmed Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating at B-

    • Comments are Closed