Javed Miandad heaps praise on PCB for moving entire PSL to Pakistan

Batting legend Javed Miandad has heaped praise on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its decision to hold the entire fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country, saying that the tournament would prove to be beneficial in preparation for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

“The staging of the entire PSL in Pakistan and to witness the games at home is [a] dream come true for the Pakistan cricket fraternity.

“It is a major achievement of PCB,” said Miandad. “Our players will definitely benefit by playing at home against foreign players,” he added.

Miandad, who represented Pakistan in Tests and ODIs between 1975 and 1996, said the PSL would bring young talent to the fore.

“To keep the tournament more transparent, PCB should also keep a strict eye on PSL to keep it free from any fixing related issues,” he said.

Speaking about the revival of Pakistan-India cricketing ties, Miandad — who scored 5,062 runs in 78 Tests — said that both neighbours should sort out ways and make the bilateral series happen, as the world of cricket was incomplete without Indo-Pak games.

“A full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series would help in improving relations between both the countries, and will also benefit financially,” Miandad said.

He was of the view that “the world wants to see Pakistan and India playing cricket and the bilateral series.”