Japanese minister all praise for rich cultural heritage of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 (DNA) – KANASUGI Kenji, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, visited Taxila Museum and archaeological sites in the vicinity on January 23rd .

KANASUGI admired the rich cultural heritage of its ancient Gandhara civilization in Taxila, Pakistan which is an attraction for the tourists.

The Government of Japan recognizes the importance of cultural heritage and attaches great value to its preservation and continues to support Pakistan in this area. The Government of Japan had provided equipment worth millions of rupees for archaeological research, maintaining and upgrading the facilities needed to preserve the cultural heritage in Pakistan.

The Embassy recognizes that this visit shows our continued support for Pakistan’s cultural heritage including Taxila museum, archaeological and Buddhism heritage sites.

The Embassy also expects that this support by the Government of Japan will contribute to further promote the religious tourism in Pakistan as is envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.=DNA

