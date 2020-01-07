Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Japanese ambassador expresses condolences to families of pilots died in PAF aircraft crash

| January 7, 2020
50

ISLAMABAD, JAN 07 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali which was on a routine operational training mission here on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

Ambassador Matsuda has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said that he is deeply grieved and saddened at this tragic news and prays for the families of the two pilots onboard to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.=DNA

================

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

50

Japanese ambassador expresses condolences to families of pilots died in PAF aircraft crash

ISLAMABAD, JAN 07 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deepRead More

20191230_113204 copy

Huge scope for Uzbek-Pak cooperation in religious tourism: ambassador

by ANSAR M BHATTI ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 (DNA) – -: Uzbekistan and Pakistan have aRead More

  • New Uzbekistan-New Opportunities By Ansar M Bhatti

  • Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan a happy new year

  •   Locals-diplomats nexus misusing luxury car import facility  

  • Uzbekistan safest country to travel and invest

  • Uzbek citizens in Pakistan cast their votes

  • Uzbek elections: Voting process begins at Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad

  • Uzbek elections: Intl observers repose confidence in polls arrangements

  • Telenor Pakistan, Serena Hotels bring breakthrough hospitality solution

    • Comments are Closed