Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Jamshed Dasti arrested in oil tanker crew kidnapping case

| February 6, 2020
mna-jamshed-dasti-lands-into-yet-another-trouble-1513928945-3957

MULTAN, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Police have arrested former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti in oil tanker crew kidnapping case.

According to sources, Jamshed Dasti was arrested by Muzaffargarh police when he reached High Court to file his bail plea.

Earlier, police registered a case against eight men including Jamshed Dasti and Elite Force personnel for kidnapping oil tanker crew in Muzaffargarh.

Police have arrested former Chairman Union Council Malik Ajmal and businessman Malik Abid in connection with the case.

It is pertinent to mention that a month ago, a police officer Farrukh Shahzad, who was gunman and active members of the political party of Jamshed Dasti, with his associates snatched two oil tankers from the drivers.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

531391_40664285

Child Recovery case: IGP’s response dismissed, LHC summons CM Buzdar

LAHORE, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over IG Punjab’s responseRead More

mna-jamshed-dasti-lands-into-yet-another-trouble-1513928945-3957

Jamshed Dasti arrested in oil tanker crew kidnapping case

MULTAN, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Police have arrested former Member of National Assembly (MNA) JamshedRead More

  • Turkish President Erdogan to address NA session on Feb 14

  • Pakistan standing with innocent people of occupied Kashmir: Dr Firdous

  • Occupied Kashmir has become world’s most militarized zone: FO

  • Kashmir matter has been internationalized despite India’s nefarious plans: PM Imran

  • 1321 deputy candidates to compete in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

  • Maldives President appoints Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large

  • PM Imran expresses govt’s resolve to eradicate polio

  • Modi made ‘fatal mistake’ by scrapping Kashmir’s autonomy: PM Imran

    • Comments are Closed