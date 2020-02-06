Jamshed Dasti arrested in oil tanker crew kidnapping case

MULTAN, FEB 06 (DNA) : Police have arrested former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti in oil tanker crew kidnapping case.

According to sources, Jamshed Dasti was arrested by Muzaffargarh police when he reached High Court to file his bail plea.

Earlier, police registered a case against eight men including Jamshed Dasti and Elite Force personnel for kidnapping oil tanker crew in Muzaffargarh.

Police have arrested former Chairman Union Council Malik Ajmal and businessman Malik Abid in connection with the case.

It is pertinent to mention that a month ago, a police officer Farrukh Shahzad, who was gunman and active members of the political party of Jamshed Dasti, with his associates snatched two oil tankers from the drivers.