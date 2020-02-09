ISPR says Army Aviation pilots rescues foreign climbers
RAWALPINDI, FEB 09 (DNA) – Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued two foreign mountain climbers, Mr. Donald Allen Bowie (USA) and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva (Finland) from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier. These climbers were part of an International Winter Expedition attempting to summit Broad Peak but stranded enroute due to sickness.
« “Azerbaijan’s democratic development will strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Hakki Keskin: (Previous News)
(Next News) Parliamentary elections kick off in Azerbaijan »
Related News
ISPR says Army Aviation pilots rescues foreign climbers
RAWALPINDI, FEB 09 (DNA) – Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued two foreign mountain climbers, Mr.Read More
Saudi FM calls Qureshi, discusses bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD,FEB 08 (DNA) : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with his SaudiRead More
Comments are Closed