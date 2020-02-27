Isolation wards established at Karachi hospitals to treat coronavirus patients
KARACHI , FEB 27 (DNA) : Three isolation wards have been established at Civil, Jinnah and Aga Khan hospitals in Karachi to treat the patients infected with coronavirus.
Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said in an interview that Provincial Disaster Management Authority have also been asked to take steps in this regard.
He said that details of passenger who had traveled with affectee have been sought so that they could also be screened. He added that federal and provincial governments are working together to control the epidemic disease.
