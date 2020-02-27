Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Isolation wards established at Karachi hospitals to treat coronavirus patients

| February 27, 2020
534389_99097441

KARACHI , FEB 27 (DNA) : Three isolation wards have been established at Civil, Jinnah and Aga Khan hospitals in Karachi to treat the patients infected with coronavirus.

Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said in an interview that Provincial Disaster Management Authority have also been asked to take steps in this regard.

He said that details of passenger who had traveled with affectee have been sought so that they could also be screened. He added that federal and provincial governments are working together to control the epidemic disease.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

534389_99097441

Isolation wards established at Karachi hospitals to treat coronavirus patients

KARACHI , FEB 27 (DNA) : Three isolation wards have been established at Civil, JinnahRead More

2

PM Imran leaves for Qatar on one-day visit

ISLAMABAD– Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has embarked on a day long visitRead More

  • 9th Session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Inter-governmental Joint Commission on Feb 27

  • Japanese ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

  • Egyptian Defence Minister, PM Imran discuss regional and international issues

  • Pakistan Navy organizes seminar on Hindutva Ideology

  • PM Imran Khan to depart for Qatar before US-Taliban peace deal

  • Pakistan to exploit potential in marine fisheries sector

  • PM urges world to save Kashmiris & 200 mln Indian Muslims

  • FM Qureshi lauds PAF for downing Indian jet

    • Comments are Closed