Islamic revolution in Iran penetrates into hearts of Islamic Ummah: Iranian ambassador

ISLAMABAD, FEB 04 (DNA) – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, has said Revolution of Iran under leadership of a religious scholar, well known for his command in philosophy, mysticism, spirituality and ethics, means, Ayatollah Ruhullah Khomeini (R.A), is rare occurrence, which shines and glitters on zenith of Islamic history.

The ambassador expressed these views while speaking at the Islamabad Strategic Studies Institute (ISSI).

The ambassador further said, this revolution has vital role in awakening of Islamic Ummah, rendered wonderful effects on revival of Islamic world and its interests and emotions of freedom and independence.

This revolution has not only penetrated into the hearts and lives of Islamic Ummah, rather attracted a number of enthusiasts from the deprived and oppressed segments of the world toward itself.

The Revolution eliminated all types of distinction on the basis of race and class and became harbinger of equality, human solidarity and protection of human dignity and justice for all the creation of God without any distinction and superiority.

He said these days coincide with 72nd anniversary of friendly and close ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The relations are based upon joint history, culture and civilization.

These ties are unique and peaceful with the potential to extend to other neighbors and regional countries. This relationship based upon sacrifices and efforts for coping with problems meant to bring peace among the friends.

Iran and Pakistan are passing through an important time of their bilateral relationship. We have reached a crucial moment, where future of political power belongs to Asia.

Iran and Pakistan are part of the most important strategic members of this emerging world. In the world, the wider our relations and more active our role; more effective and efficient they will be in shaping of future equations.

We have common views on most of International and regional issues. The two countries enjoy a rich support of cultural, religious and historical affinities, and consider foreign occupation as source of many disasters.

On the 72nd anniversary of establishment of relations between the two countries, we express our complete readiness for cooperation and support to Pakistan in achieving its development targets, just as we announced our support to Pakistan immediately after its independence in 1947.

Islamic Republic of Iran attaches high value to its eastern neighbor, which has stood by it through thick and thin.

“Today, when I am here among you, our region recently witnessed one of the most brutal acts of terrorism”.

Around 40 days has passed since criminal assassination of the great Commander of Islam, Martyr Qasim Soleimani, and the day when through criminal offence and state terrorism, we lost the most valiant, intelligent and visionary commander, Lieutenant General endeared Qasim Soleimani.

The great man, who fought in his life, so all of us live in a better and safer world. People of Iran and all those who seek independence and fighting against imperialism in the region, are mourners over this great loss.

Once again they have proved to everyone that they have no obligation and respect to international rules and laws.

The same psychotic approach and contravention of international law, which blatantly threat to attack on cultural heritage of Iran, the joint civilization and cultural heritage of humanity.

Their crime was not only to attack on national sovereignty of Iraq and brutal and cowardly assassination of glorious commander of Iran, rather to target one of elements “Providing Security” in this geography subject to different conspiracies from Alqaida to ISIS and Alnusra Front.

The regional issues like narcotics, terrorism and sectarianism has been exploited dexterously to undermine our peace and tranquility.

The countries of South Asia should endeavor for utilization of the great potentials and existing opportunities in the region to boost cooperation and overcome to the problems. Countries like Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia and China have the potential to form a new alliance for better future of the region.

Economic cooperation: In present times, cooperation is the basis of development and progress. Countries like Iran and Pakistan by utilization of the relative and absolute economic gains of one another should remove any type of hurdles and problems in this regard. The two countries have the capability to become complementary to each other in the economic affairs of two countries.

Other Fields of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the region include Organization of Cooperation of Islamic Countries (OIC).

The most basic factor of the independence of Pakistan was Islam, that’s why interaction with Islamic countries has been the priority in the foreign policy of Pakistan. As Islamic Republic of Iran also has been founded on principles of Islam, so Pakistan as an Islamic and neighboring country attains special place in the foreign policy of Iran.

In this connection, Iran and Pakistan have participated in most of OIC conferences. Unfortunately, due to role of the some countries, this organization has not been effective in addressing issues of the Islamic Ummah and taking positions in the support of Islamic cause. DNA