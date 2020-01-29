Islamabad Serena Hotel introduces Latino Theme Night

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 (DNA) -Islamabad Serena Hotel has introduced the Latino Theme Night from 28th January 2020, every Tuesday night, at the Grand Zamana restaurant.

The visitors will be completely immersed in the Latin American culture and have the opportunity to indulge in authentic Latin cuisine.

The executive chef, Marc Fontenelle, with over 38 strong years of culinary experience and 25 years as an Executive Chef, has created a superb menu for our Latino theme night, filled with exotic and delectable dishes.

Chef Marc has worked in over 17 countries and has won various culinary contests and prestigious restaurant awards. He has also been trained by numerous Michelin star chefs over the years.

Michel A. Galopin, General Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel, said, “We are delighted to be able to bring international flavors and gastronomical delights to Pakistan.

Familiarity with other cultures and cuisines is a way to experience the world and we are proud to introduce the Latino themed night.”=DNA

=======