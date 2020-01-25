Islamabad policemen acquainted with Intellectual Property Rights

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (DNA): Islamabad Policemen on Saturday were briefed

about Intellectual Property Rights and Copy Right Act to deal

effectively with cases related to these matters.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Udddin Syed, the special

lecture was arranged at Police Line Headquarters in collaboration with

Oxford University Press. The lecture was attended among others by

Principal Police Training School DSP Tahir Mehmud Khan, DSP Rukhsar

Mehdi, DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqior, SHOs of various police stations and

representatives of Oxford University Press.

Mr. Muhammad Bilal Haider from Oxford University Press delivered the

lecture and briefed them about initiating legal process under relevant

sections against those violating Intellectual Property Rights and Copy

Rights Act. He said that violation of these rights damages the repute of

company or persons and it becomes impossible to provide quality products

to consumers.

He also gave a detailed presentation to the participants who showed keen

interest in the lecture and asked several questions.

DSP Training School Tahir Mehmud Khan hoped that such activities would

improve investigation skills of the police officers particularly in case

of Intellectual Property and Copy Rights.