Islamabad policemen acquainted with Intellectual Property Rights
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (DNA): Islamabad Policemen on Saturday were briefed
about Intellectual Property Rights and Copy Right Act to deal
effectively with cases related to these matters.
Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Udddin Syed, the special
lecture was arranged at Police Line Headquarters in collaboration with
Oxford University Press. The lecture was attended among others by
Principal Police Training School DSP Tahir Mehmud Khan, DSP Rukhsar
Mehdi, DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqior, SHOs of various police stations and
representatives of Oxford University Press.
Mr. Muhammad Bilal Haider from Oxford University Press delivered the
lecture and briefed them about initiating legal process under relevant
sections against those violating Intellectual Property Rights and Copy
Rights Act. He said that violation of these rights damages the repute of
company or persons and it becomes impossible to provide quality products
to consumers.
He also gave a detailed presentation to the participants who showed keen
interest in the lecture and asked several questions.
DSP Training School Tahir Mehmud Khan hoped that such activities would
improve investigation skills of the police officers particularly in case
of Intellectual Property and Copy Rights.
