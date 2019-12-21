Islamabad police launch massive crackdown against drugs: DIG

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (DNA): Islamabad Police has launched massive crackdown

against drugs in the capital and 25 criminals has been arrested in last

24 hours, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that, on special orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police

(Operations) Waqar Ud Din had issued these directions to all zonal

officers. During last 24 hours, Islamabad police accelerated their

efforts and 25 criminals including are nabbed during this crackdown.

Aabpar police arrested Saneel Masih and recovered four bottle wine from

him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Shafique Masih and recovered 240 gram

hashish from him. While police also arrested 03 bike lifter namely

Waseem Abbasi, Fahim and Abdul Rahim and recovered two stolen bikes from

their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Basit Mehmood and recovered one 30

bore pistol from him. Banigalla police apprehended 03 persons namely

Imran, Kamran, Arslan violating section144.

Homicide police arrested killer namely Baitullah and recovered murder

tool pistol 30 bore from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Khalid Mehmood and Rashid and

recovered 530 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Adnan Muzfar and recovered 14 wine

bottles from him.

Ramana police arrested acused Shamshad and recovered two kilogram

hashish and 20 gram Ice from him.

Khana police arrested five accused namely Naeem Khan Fazal Rehim, Nadeem

Masih, Wasib Nawaz and Kamran and recovered two 30 bore pistol, 03 wine

bottles and 20 liter wine from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Abdul Manan and recovered one 30 bore

pistol from him, Sihala police arrested six persons violating section

144. Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and

further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin has said that these social

evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and

professional beggars would be dealt with iron hands. He further

emphasized that this campaign would be continued until elimination of

those social criminals. DNA

=======