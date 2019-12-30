Islamabad police devise elaborate security plan for New Year night

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (DNA): Islamabad police have made an elaborate plan

for security on eve of new year night in the city and decided to ensure

special deployment to maintain peace and tranquility.

Around 2000 policemen would be deployed to ensure fool proof security

and keep vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year night.

The plan was finalized by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir

Zulfiqar in a meeting here on Monday which was attended by DIG

(Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Director General (Safe City) Sarfaraz

Ahmed Falki, SSPs Security, Traffic, CTF, Law and Order, AIG (Special

Branch), AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SPs.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar issued

directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping

centres, main markets for the safety of public on the eve of New Year

Night. He said that people should behave as civilized citizens and

avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

Following directions of IGP, all police officials would ensure special

deployment in their respective areas including shopping centers and main

markets for the safety of the public during the night. Police Commandos

will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by

police officials.

All Police Stations have been directed to keep fool proof security

arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams

have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. Traffic

police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and

order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.

IGP Islamabad has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in

their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society. He said

that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in

the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to

the lives and property of the citizens. The DIG (Operations) would

supervise all the security arrangements and no laxity would be tolerated

in duties. DNA

