Islamabad police devise elaborate security plan for New Year night
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (DNA): Islamabad police have made an elaborate plan
for security on eve of new year night in the city and decided to ensure
special deployment to maintain peace and tranquility.
Around 2000 policemen would be deployed to ensure fool proof security
and keep vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year night.
The plan was finalized by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir
Zulfiqar in a meeting here on Monday which was attended by DIG
(Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Director General (Safe City) Sarfaraz
Ahmed Falki, SSPs Security, Traffic, CTF, Law and Order, AIG (Special
Branch), AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SPs.
Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar issued
directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping
centres, main markets for the safety of public on the eve of New Year
Night. He said that people should behave as civilized citizens and
avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.
Following directions of IGP, all police officials would ensure special
deployment in their respective areas including shopping centers and main
markets for the safety of the public during the night. Police Commandos
will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by
police officials.
All Police Stations have been directed to keep fool proof security
arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams
have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. Traffic
police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and
order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.
IGP Islamabad has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in
their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society. He said
that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in
the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to
the lives and property of the citizens. The DIG (Operations) would
supervise all the security arrangements and no laxity would be tolerated
in duties. DNA
================
