Islamabad airport gets disinfected to tackle coronavirus threat

| March 17, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAR 17: NDMA staff fumigating all areas of IslamabadInternational Airport to control the outbreak of Coronavirus.=DNA PHOTO

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 (DNA) – The National COVID-19 Command and Control Centre has conducted a disinfection operation at the Islamabad International Airport, on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority.

According to the NDMA, the disinfectant spray is safe for the ecology and is biodegradable. It clears all kinds of microbes within three to five minutes, the authority added.=DNA

