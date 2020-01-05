Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Iraqi parliament votes to end foreign troop presence in the country

| January 5, 2020
Iraq’s parliament voted on Sunday to end foreign troop presence in the country, including thousands from the US, and to lodge a complaint with the United Nations over the killing of Gen Qassem Suleimani, the head of Iran’s elite forces.
On Friday, regional tensions were dramatically escalated after Suleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad.
The extraordinary session on Sunday was led by outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned following the protests, but is in office until a replacement has been decided on.
Parliament voted on a five-point action plan that would require the Iraqi government to end the presence of foreign troops in the country, and withdraw its request for assistance from the anti-ISIS global coalition. This would require new legislation to cancel the existing agreement.
Parliament also called on the government to ban the use of Iraqi airspace by any foreign power.
The Iraqi foreign minister has been directed to head to the UN to lodge an official complaint against the US strike.
Mr Abdul Mahdi said asking the US forces to leave “would be the best option to establish a strong friendship with the US and other countries, based on mutual respect for sovereignty”.
