Iranian ambassador extends felicitations on Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 (DNA) – Ambassador of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossaini has extended his felicitations to Pakistani people on the occasion of Nawruz.

In a message issued on Thursday the Iranian ambassador said Nowruz, comes with the vitality and freshness of the nature and conveys the beautiful message of the green and blooming spring season.

Nowruz is thousands of years old and is a sign of Iranian culture and civilization. “We are proud that this magnificent event is not only celebrated in Iran, but also people in many countries around the world, including Pakistan celebrate Nowruz. It is interesting that in Pakistan, Nowruz is called the “Alam-Afrooz”, meaning a new day that brightens the world with its arrival”.

He added, the salient feature of Nowruz is that transformation takes place in the universe and everything becomes fresh. Nowruz with the rebirth of nature invites countries and nations around the world to evolve, develop friendships, sincerity, bonds, and strengthen ties.

In the run-up to the Nowruz celebration, unfortunately in our region and around the world, the deadly corona disease has overshadowed the happiness of people with sadness and worry.

Now that we have come together for this great Eid, we are praying together for the countries of the region to come together in a collective approach to returning to their Eastern altruistic spirit, so that with the help of God, we will soon see peace, health and joy return to the people.

The ambassador said, the peoples of this ancient and civilized region, in Nowruz, which symbolizes peace, empathy, and renewal, rely on our rich Islamic and eastern values to provide a successful model of good communication and cooperation.=DNA