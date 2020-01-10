Iranian ambassador calls on Shah Mahmood Qureshi
ISLAMABAD (DNA) Newly arrived Ambassador of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Friday.
The Iranian ambassador delivered the message of Iranian leadership to the Pakistani foreign minister.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Iranian envoy that Pakistan wants peace in the region and urges all parties to settle disputes thru dialogue.=DNA
