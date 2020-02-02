Iran, Turkey reject Trump plan
Tehran, FEB 02 (DNA) – The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey this afternoon discussed the latest developments in the Islamic world, especially occupied Palestine, and the so-called “deal of the century”, emphasizing the need for the Islamic world to firmly oppose the sale of Palestine.
