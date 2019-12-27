Iran, Russia, China start joint maritime drill in Indian Ocean, Gulf of Oman

TEHRAN, DEC 27 (DNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and China started on Friday their joint military maneuver in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s Navy’s Deputy Operations Officer announced the deployment of large naval maneuvers of the three countries Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean.

Gholamreza Tahani at the press conference of the military drill said: The Indian Ocean region is very secure thanks to the authority of the Iranian navy forces comprising of army and IRGC.

A variety of tactical exercises including the rescue of a floating ship, attacking a floating diver, shooting against specific targets and other tactical and operational exercises are envisaged in these drills, he said.

The spokesman for the Iranian, Russian and Chinese Troops joint military drill, referring to the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Naval Forces and the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the maneuver, noted: “This maneuver will demonstrate the naval authority of the three countries Iran, Russia and China in the region.”

The maneuver, under the code name “Marine Security Belt,” is aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience in maritime rescue operations.

The joint drill, which is the first of such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, comes amid US efforts to woo countries into a maritime coalition for patrols in the Persian Gulf, which have received a lukewarm welcome from its allies.

On Wednesday Dec 25, 2019, too the spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces said that Iran, Russia and China will hold a maneuver in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman.

Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi said in a press conference that the joint four-day drill will start Friday.

Saying that the drill is of great importance, he added that Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman are among the key zones of the world trade. Many countries have shipping activities in this area; that’s why maintaining security in the area is vital.

He said that Iran has proved that it always tries to maintain peace in the international waterways, especially this important area.

He added that the military exercises aim at increasing power and experience to ensure international trade security in the region.

Exchanging experience in fighting piracy, terrorism, and rescue missions is also among the goals of the drill and the outcome of the exercises will be beneficial to world peace and security.=DNA

