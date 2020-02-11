Iran, Pakistan relations on an upward trajectory: Ambassador Hosseini

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 (DNA) . Ambassador of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said relations between Iran and Pakistan in all fields are on an upward trajectory adding there existed huge potential between the two countries especially in trade.

The ambassador expressed these views on the occasion of anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs was the chief guest while Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the event.

Ambassador Hosseini further said execution of gas pipeline project and export of electricity from Iran to Pakistan and flourishing of border trade are some projects which are in the interest of two nations and provide strong basis for strengthening and promotion of bilatreat relations.

He said Iran has been under attack for last four decades by the imperialist powers adding Iran has also been a target of economic terrorism by a wicked state which also threatened to launch cultural terrorism against Iran.

Despite all these problems Iran has made progress in all fields including science, technology, industry and defence and has achieved high rankings in the world, he added.

Ambassador said what the region needed more than ever was a comprehensive plan recognizes as the Hormuz Peace Endavour (HOPE). It is a regional cooperation plan for a durable and longer term peace in the region.

The ambassador said in view of various affinities between Iran and Pakistan efforts were being made to boost cooperation in Persian and Urdu language learning, media, sports, education, films and music etc.

Ambassador Hosseini in his concluding remarks vowed to further increase people to people contacts adding increasing flights on various routes between the two countries was also their foremost priority.=DNA