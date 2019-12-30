Iran, Pakistan to cooperate on anti-poverty measures

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 (DNA) – Iran’s Deputy Health Minister for medical education Baqer Larijani announced Monday that Tehran and Islamabad are to cooperate on alleviating poverty and social problems.

The two neighboring countries also agreed to exchange university students and enhance cooperation in the areas of research and education, Larijani said elaborating on his recent visit to Pakistan.

Baqer Larijani at the head of a delegation arrived in Pakistan on December 26.

Pakistani officials are willing to enjoy Iran’s health experiences as the country is highly skilled in controlling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Larijani noted.

About his Islamabad visit, the official said the two agreed on preparing the ground for a roadmap for development of bilateral cooperation.

In Pakistan, Larijani and his delegation visited several medical centers and held talks with a number of Pakistani officials including Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and Sheikh Rashid, Minister of Railway, on ways to widen bilateral relations.=DNA

