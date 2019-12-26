Iran, Pakistan call for enhanced cooperation in health sector

ISLAMABAD, DEC 26 (DNA) – Iranian Deputy Minister of Medical Education and Pakistani National Health Services official called for enhanced cooperation between the two neighboring states in health sector.

Bagher Larijani, leading an Iranian delegation, met with Pakistan Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Zafar Mirza in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting the two sides reviewed the agreements signed between Iran and Pakistan in health sector and agreed to create a favorable environment in this regard.

Dr. Zafar Mirza expressing his views said that Pakistan and Iran are sharing experience in the health sector.

He said that Pakistani medical experts have learnt a lot from the primary healthcare system of Iran.

The Iranian delegation later visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Shifa International Hospital to see the medical facilities available there. The delegation also interacted with the senior administration of the hospitals.

The purpose of visit of the Iranian delegation to Pakistan is to boost cooperation between the two countries in health and medical sectors.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza had visited Iran to participate in regional health conference in October this year. During the visit he also met with Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki.

A Pakistani delegation led by Secretary of Health visited Tehran in December and held meeting with senior Iranian officials.=DNA

