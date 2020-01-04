Iran has discovered an oil field with an estimated 53 billion barrels of crude, Rouhani says

Abu Dhabi (DNA) A vast oil field containing an estimated 53 billion barrels of crude oil has been discovered in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani announced Sunday, a find that could boost the country’s battered economy amid stringent US sanctions.

The oil field in southwest Iran stretches over an area of 2,400 sq km (about 1,491 square miles) in the Khuzestan province and is around 80 meters (262 feet) deep, according to the Iranian leader.

It would be the country’s second largest oil field, behind one in Ahvaz containing an estimated 65 billion barrels.