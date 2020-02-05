Int’l organizations show great interest in Azerbaijani elections: Yadigar Mammadli

BAKU, FEB 05 — There is little time left for parliamentary elections. Along with the society, international organizations show great interest in the elections, League of Democratic Journalists’ Chairman Yadigar Mammadli told.

He praised the large number of international observers registered to observe the February 9 parliamentary elections. “I think the pre-election process is well. There were no violations in the registration of candidates. Candidates are currently campaigning”, Mammadli stated.

Underlined that candidates have been campaigning mainly through social media, Mammadli said: “At present, we observe that candidates have been campaigning through social media more. However, I consider the traditional media is more effective in this regard”.