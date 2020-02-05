Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Int’l organizations show great interest in Azerbaijani elections: Yadigar Mammadli

| February 5, 2020
0

BAKU, FEB 05 —  There is little time left for parliamentary elections. Along with the society, international organizations show great interest in the elections, League of Democratic Journalists’ Chairman Yadigar Mammadli told.

He praised the large number of international observers registered to observe the February 9 parliamentary elections. “I think the pre-election process is well. There were no violations in the registration of candidates. Candidates are currently campaigning”, Mammadli stated.

Underlined that candidates have been campaigning mainly through social media, Mammadli said: “At present, we observe that candidates have been campaigning through social media more. However, I consider the traditional media is more effective in this regard”.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Int’l organizations show great interest in Azerbaijani elections: Yadigar Mammadli

BAKU, FEB 05 —  There is little time left for parliamentary elections. Along with theRead More

00

Armenians in Karabakh eligible to vote in Azerbaijan’s elections

BAKU, FEB 05 –  The Central Election Commission (CEC) has issued a statement in connectionRead More

  • Maldives President appoints Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large

  • Nancy Pelosi rips up speech copy on live TV after Trump declines handshake

  • AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Turkic Council delegation met CEC chairman

  • AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

  • Coronavirus infects at least 10 on Japan cruise ship

  • Turkey will respond ‘firmly’ to any Syrian attack: Erdogan

  • Foreign observation mission began its activity in Azerbaijan

  • Democratic and secular face of India is dead, buried: Senator Mushahid Hussain

    • Comments are Closed