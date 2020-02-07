Instruction booklets published for young people in connection with parliamentary elections

BAKU, FEB 07 – On the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, an instruction booklet titled “Milli Majlis – Legislative body” has been prepared.

The booklet is published to inform young people, especially youngsters, who will vote for the first time in the February 9 elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament and support in ensuring youth participation in elections.

The booklet contains information on the history of the Azerbaijani parliament, the stages of its formation, its activities, international relations, and the important role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of parliamentarism. The booklet also contains extracts from the Azerbaijani Constitution and the Election Code.