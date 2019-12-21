India’s cyber security chief admits superiority of Pakistan’s ISPR

NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (DNA): India’s National Cyber Security chief has

admitted the superiority of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) in the narrative warfare, the Times of India reported.

According to details, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant

General Rajesh Pant (retd) – while ruing the absence of Indian

equivalent of the ISPR – said the three wings of the Indian armed forces

have their own public relations officers and all of them go in different

directions.

“When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DGISPR because the

(Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in

different ways. Somebody at the national level now has to look at the

narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains,” he said.

Rajesh Pant praised media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces and

acknowledged that Pakistan has got its act together through the ISPR.=DNA

