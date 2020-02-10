Indian steps in occupied Kashmir have destroyed valley’s economy: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10 (DNA) : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has said that illegal Indian steps in occupied Kashmir have damaged the economic conditions in the territory.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi, the minister said that Indian nefarious move has caused loss of two billion dollars to the economy in IOK.

Four hundred thousand people are being deprived of the employment in Kashmir, he added.

FM Qureshi said that Indian government‘s unilateral steps taken on August 5 last year were in clear violation of United Nations resolution on Kashmir dispute.

He said that international community is well aware of what is happening in occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has written several letters to the president of UN Security Council to highlight the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that foreign office will facilitate business community through economic diplomacy to improve the national economy.