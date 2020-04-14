Indian diplomat summoned to register protest

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 (DNA) – A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot Sector on 14th April, 2020, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, a 65 years old innocent civilian, Alam Din s/o Feroz Din, sustained serious injuries in Jandrot Sector.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 765 ceasefire violations to date.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international law, are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.=DNA

