Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned to register protest

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10 (DNA) – Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli District on 9 February 2020, resulting in serious injuries to 10 innocent civilians including children and women.

Due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, the following civilians suffered serious injuries:

Jabbar Village:-

Muhammad Shabbir s/o Sakhi Muhammad

Jamila Bibi d/o Muhammad Din

Muhammad Amin s/o Muhammad Din

Muhammad Yasin

Muhammad Safin s/o Muhammad Yasin

Sandhara village:-

Muhammad Haleem s/o Jamal Din

Muhammad Zeeshan s/o Muhammad Haleem

Muhammad Junaid s/o Muhammad Haleem

Sumbal Gali village:-

Zubaida Bibi w/o Muhammad Zaheer

Dabsi Village:-

Zaheer s/o Naqeeb Ullah

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB. He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).