Indian CFVs along LoC martyr two Pakistani soldiers: DG ISPR

| December 26, 2019
DEWA SECTOR – Two Pakistan soldiers embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian CFVs along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.

DG ISPR said in his tweet that Pakistan Army damaged Indian post in Haji Pir Sector killing three Indian soldiers including a Subedar and injured few.

“Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat.”

