‘India under Virat reminds me of Pakistan under Imran,’ says Sanjay Manjrekar

| February 3, 2020
Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said on Monday that the current Indian squad under skipper Virat Kohli’s leadership reminds him of Pakistan’s team when it was led by Imran Khan.

“Strong self belief as a team,” Manjrekar said on Twitter while likening Kohli’s leadership to that of Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain.

“Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong,” he further said.

In December, Kohli had said that his priority, as a player, is to help India win matches than just play ‘slam-bang cricket’ for the sake of entertaining the crowd.

India is currently the top Test and One Day international-playing nation in the world while Pakistan holds the top position in the Twenty20 International rankings.

