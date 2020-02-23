India poised to carry out massive carnage of Muslims: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD, FEB 23 (DNA) – The Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that constant struggle for the liberation of occupied Kashmir is obligatory for us, and instead of telling the world about the martyrdom toll and the stories of molestation of women at the hands of Indian occupation troops, we will have to start struggle in a way that turns the page of the history.

The AJK president said that After the Indian actions of August 5, the Pakistani expatriates had played an active role in holding rallies and demonstrations in the UK and other European states in support of the Kashmir cause, and Raja Fahim Kayani and his colleagues deserve appreciation for motivating the local MPs and councilors.

He urged the youth to utilize modern communication means to project the Kashmir cause throughout the world.

“If you ask the people from North American to Asia-Pacific and from Karachi up to Khunjerab about the solution of Kashmir issue, all of them will say with one voice that Kashmir would never be saved only through the struggle on political and diplomatic levels,” he said adding that jihad was inevitable for liberation of held territory form the Indian yoke.

About his recent visit to Malaysia, the state president said that the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad asked him to convey his message to the Kashmiri people that they would certainly achieve freedom.

“You should end your differences, inculcate unity in your ranks, and reduce the number of your enemies and expand the circle of your friends, strengthen your economy, and do not take any decision in haste,” he said and added that Mahathir’s message was very wise and precious.

Addressing the audience, he said that India has already attacked you because occupied Kashmir is your integral part.

All Indian political parties have equally contributed to repression against the Kashmiri people during the last more than 70 years, while the incumbent BJP regime together with the RSS want to completely elimite the Muslims in India and Kashmir, and they are going to carry out massive carnage in India.

He said that Narendra Modi has already threatened to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan. Even a mad man is aware that the use of nuclear weapons will affect not a single country but the whole region.

Speaking on the occasion, said that the people and the government of Pakistan have an undeterred commitment to the Kashmir cause, and this is a big asset for us. The state president Sardar Masood Khan is effectively fighting the Kashmir case on political and diplomatic fronts in the length and cranny of the world.

President Tehrike Kashmir UK Raja Fahim Kayani said that it was the responsible of the Pakistani and the Kashmiri community living across the world to highlight Kashmir cause and build international public opinion in their favor.=DNA

