India is moving towards racial supremacist ideology, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has shared an article of prominent Indian author Khushwant Singh and said that the journalist has foreseen where India was headed with its racial supremacist ideology.

According to the article posted by the premier on his social-networking website account, Khushwant Singh said every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive.

It starts one group or two but it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife, the article stated.