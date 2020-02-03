‘India deprives Kashmiris from identity through Article 370, 35A’

ISLAMABAD, FEB 03 (DNA) – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Pakistan will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Private Schools Association in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad on Monday, the NA Speaker said Kashmiri people have rendered immense sacrifices for the right to self-determination.

The speaker said Kashmir dispute is a humanitarian issue. He pointed out that Modi government has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people. He said there is shortage of medicines and food items in occupied Kashmir and a complete communications blockade has been imposed there.

The Speaker said that by revoking Articles 370 and 35A from the Indian Constitution to deprived the Kashmiri people of their legitimate right of identity. He said that the worst lockdown of history has been ongoing in the entire valley for the last 182 days, the entire Kashmiri leadership was in prison and Media is also strictly banned to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The Speaker said that the people and Parliament of Pakistan had always stood with the people of Kashmir and will continue moral, diplomatic and political support to them till the logical end of the Kashmir issue. He said that atrocities of Indian Armed Forces on the Kashmiri people would be raised at global and regional forums.

The Speaker said that the people of Kashmir were compelled to live miserable life in extreme winter due to the ongoing lockdown in valley as they were deprived of all basic necessities of life, including food, medicine and fuel.

He stressed upon world community to take immediate notice of the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir and pressurized India for the immediate end of the ongoing lockdown in the valley. He said that the only option to solve the problem of Kashmir was plebiscite in the held valley according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaker Asad Qaisar said that Pakistan’s parliament had always stood with the people of Kashmir and forcefully highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the parliamentary forums.

He said that two days will be allotted to discuss the latest situation in occupied Kashmir in the current session of the National Assembly and in light of that debate, a unanimous resolution will be adopted against the lockdown and Indian atrocities in the valley.

He called upon the Pakistani nation and media to actively participate in Kashmir solidarity day to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier, the Speaker also participated in the walk to express the solidarity with people of Kashmir. The Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also accompanied him.

The walk was attended by the Students of the private schools of Islamabad, the teachers, civil society and media representatives and the political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the Speaker also inaugurated the paintings exhibition of Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people at the Quaid-e-Awan, F-9 Park Islamabad.

Addressing the event, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that nine hundred thousand Indian troops have unleashed oppression against innocent Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said India is openly violating all international laws and committing economic genocide in the occupied territory. He urged the United Nations to get its resolutions implemented regarding Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan has effectively raised the Kashmir at international level. A walk was also arranged on the occasion to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The participants were carrying banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiri people. =DNA

